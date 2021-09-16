Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

    363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A ground-breaking ceremony for the new 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group Air Force Targeting Center was held Sept. 16, 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Pictured from left to right is the Honorable Donnie Tuck, Mayor, City of Hampton, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Funkhauser, 363 ISRW Command Chief, U.S. Army COL Harry Hung, 633d Air Base Wing Vice Commander, Col. Eric Mack, 363 ISRW Commander, Col. Jacob McManus, Individual Mobilization Assistant to the 363d ISRW Commander, Col. John Thorne, 363 ISRW Vice Commander, Mr. Frank McAlphine, 363 ISRW Director of Staff and Chief Master Sgt. Gerald Agner, 363 ISRG Superintendent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Air Combat Command
    groundbreaking
    363 ISRW
    16th Air Force
    363 ISRG
    Air Force Targeting Center

