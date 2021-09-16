363 ISRW breaks ground for new Air Force Targeting Center

The 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing (ISRW) leadership along with their host and mission partner, 633d Air Base Wing (ABW), and special guests celebrated the ground breaking of the new 363d ISR Group (ISRG) Air Force Targeting Center during a ceremony Sept. 16, 2021 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



Distinguished guests for the ceremony were the Honorable Donnie Tuck, Mayor, City of Hampton, the Honorable Jimmy Gray, Vice Mayor, City of Hampton, Col. Jacob McManus, Individual Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, 363 ISRW, U.S. Army COL Brian Hallberg, Commander of the Norfolk District, United States Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Army COL Harry Hung, 633 ABW Vice Commander, Col. John Thorne, 363 ISRW Vice Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Funkhauser, 363 ISRW Command Chief, and Mr. Frank McAlpine, 363 ISRW Director of Staff.



Currently, the 363 ISRG and its component units, the 15th Intelligence Squadron (IS), 17 IS, 36 IS, and the 42 IS are spread throughout four different buildings left behind by previous mission partners. These buildings were not purpose built for intelligence missions, and lack adequate infrastructure to support the increasing demands of the Air Force’s targeting mission.



According to Col. Eric Mack, 363 ISRW Commander, co-locating these units in one building, together with robust data systems architecture and secure work spaces, will provide efficiencies and synergy that will enable our Airmen to deliver next level target analysis to our global mission partners, and help drive joint all domain operations against peer adversaries in conflicts of the future.



“I’m so excited not because I’m the commander with a front row seat for this event, I’m excited for the Air Force, for the capabilities this project will deliver, and I’m excited to unlock the potential of the Airmen who will get to work out of this facility,” said Mack. “After many years of hard work, we are finally delivering them the world-class facility they need and deserve.”



The new state-of-the-art targeting center is scheduled for completion in summer 2023 and will house approximately 450 personnel from the Wing.



Mack recognized the large team of professionals for their hard work, endless hours and dedication. Staff members, architects, engineers, planners, programmers, and Airmen have worked together in a multi-year planning and programming process to envision and shape the development of what will be the Air Force’s premier Targeting Center.



“I want to say ‘Thank You’ to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Air Force Civil Engineering Center, ACC, the 633d Air Base Wing, the four previous 363d ISR Wing Commanders whose leadership made this project a reality, and of course the men and women of the 363 ISRW,” Mack said. “Thank you for all you do to help defend our nation.”

