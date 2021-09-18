U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

A Polish C-130 releases dozens of parajumpers participating in Falcon Leap 2021 over a drop zone in the Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2021. During the exercise, U.S. forces will conducted a series of integrated parachute drops alongside NATO allies from Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

