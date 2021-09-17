U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, receives parachute training at Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2021. Harrigian is jumping alongside NATO allies as part of Falcon Leap 2021 to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Allied airborne mission Operation Market Garden during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

