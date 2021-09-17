Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21 [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

    EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, receives parachute training at Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2021. Harrigian is jumping alongside NATO allies as part of Falcon Leap 2021 to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Allied airborne mission Operation Market Garden during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Falcon Leap 2021

