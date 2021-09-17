U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, is fitted for a harness and parachute as part of Falcon Leap 2021 at Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2021. As a multinational parachute exercise, Falcon Leap commemorates the 77th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an Allied airborne mission during World War II, designed to capture three major bridges to reach Germany’s industrial heartland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

