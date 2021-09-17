Allied aircraft taxi along the runway at Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands, ahead of taking off to drop parajumpers for Falcon Leap 2021, Sept. 17, 2021. A multinational parachute exercise, Falcon Leap demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to NATO allies who they have served alongside since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6847778
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-HT863-0005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT