U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

Allied aircraft taxi along the runway at Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands, ahead of taking off to drop parajumpers for Falcon Leap 2021, Sept. 17, 2021. A multinational parachute exercise, Falcon Leap demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to NATO allies who they have served alongside since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Location: EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NL