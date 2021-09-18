U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, poses with a team of U.S. Air Force parajumpers at Eindhoven Airport ahead of their jump over the Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2021. During the exercise, U.S. forces conducted a series of integrated parachute drops alongside NATO allies from Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

