    U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21 [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21

    EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, poses with a team of U.S. Air Force parajumpers at Eindhoven Airport ahead of their jump over the Netherlands, Sept. 18, 2021. During the exercise, U.S. forces conducted a series of integrated parachute drops alongside NATO allies from Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6847779
    VIRIN: 210918-F-HT863-0001
    Resolution: 5817x3171
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: EINDHOVEN AIRPORT, NL
    This work, U.S. Airmen jump alongside NATO partners during Falcon Leap 21 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Falcon Leap 2021

