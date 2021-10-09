Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen with the 212th Rescue Squadron transport a simulated victim via rescue litter during confined-space rescue training at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2021. The training exercise honed the pararescuemen’s search-and-rescue skills by simulating unconventional emergency scenarios that involved rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a confined space or in a location accessible only via restricted passageways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 00:10 Photo ID: 6847445 VIRIN: 210910-F-HY271-0155 Resolution: 6804x4541 Size: 9.62 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.