    212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 16 of 27]

    212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen with the 212th Rescue Squadron extricate a simulated victim via rescue litter during confined-space rescue training at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2021. The training exercise honed the pararescuemen’s search-and-rescue skills by simulating unconventional emergency scenarios that involved rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a confined space or in a location accessible only via restricted passageways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 00:10
    Photo ID: 6847444
    VIRIN: 210910-F-HY271-0146
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    This work, 212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Warfare
    Pararescueman
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

