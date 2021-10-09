Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen with the 212th Rescue Squadron render medical aid to a simulated victim during confined-space rescue training at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2021. The training exercise honed the pararescuemen’s search-and-rescue skills by simulating unconventional emergency scenarios that involved rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a confined space or in a location accessible only via restricted passageways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 00:10
|Photo ID:
|6847452
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-HY271-0228
|Resolution:
|7561x5041
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
