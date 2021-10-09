Kentucky Air National Guard Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, a 123rd Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman, and Callie, his search-and-rescue K-9, participate in confined-space rescue training at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2021. The training exercise honed the pararescuemen’s search-and-rescue skills by simulating unconventional emergency scenarios that involved rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a confined space or in a location accessible only via restricted passageways. Callie is currently the only SAR dog in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 00:14 Photo ID: 6847439 VIRIN: 210910-F-HY271-0105 Resolution: 7068x4712 Size: 12.96 MB Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.