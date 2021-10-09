Kentucky Air National Guard Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons, a 123rd Special Tactics Squadron pararescueman, and Callie, his search-and-rescue K-9, comb through rubble for simulated victims while conducting confined-space rescue training at the Anchorage Fire Training Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2021. The training exercise honed the pararescuemen’s search-and-rescue skills by simulating unconventional emergency scenarios that involved rescue and recovery of victims trapped in a confined space or in a location accessible only via restricted passageways. Callie is currently the only SAR dog in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6847440
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-HY271-0095
|Resolution:
|7538x5025
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 212th Rescue Squadron conducts confined-space rescue training [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT