Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    India Company M16 Issue [Image 6 of 6]

    India Company M16 Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Justin G. Hinojosa, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, attaches a sling during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. The sling improves weapon retention and provides greater stability when shooting. Hinojosa was recruited out of Torrance, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles, in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 20:07
    Photo ID: 6847299
    VIRIN: 210920-M-DA549-1078
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company M16 Issue [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Company M16 Issue
    India Company M16 Issue
    India Company M16 Issue
    India Company M16 Issue
    India Company M16 Issue
    India Company M16 Issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India Company
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT