India Company M16 Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Justin G. Hinojosa, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, attaches a sling during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. The sling improves weapon retention and provides greater stability when shooting. Hinojosa was recruited out of Torrance, Calif. with Recruiting Station Los Angeles, in LA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

