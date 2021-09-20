U.S. Marine Corps recruit Ricardo Mejia, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds out a cleaning kit during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. The rifle cleaning kit includes cleaning rods, brushes, and cleaner, lubricant and preservative oil. Mejia was recruited out of San Antonio, Texas with Recruiting Station San Antonio, in San Antonio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6847296
|VIRIN:
|210920-M-DA549-1039
|Resolution:
|3584x4480
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company M16 Issue [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS
