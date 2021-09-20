India Company M16 Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Miles P. Finken, a recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, holds out prepares to mark his rifle the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. The identification tags included their names and platoon number to ensure nothing is misplaced. Finken was recruited out of Moscow, Idaho with Recruiting Station Spokane, in Spokane, Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

