A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, shows recruits how to properly mark their rifles during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. The identification tags included their names and platoon number to ensure nothing is misplaced. Recruits will learn how to shoot their rifles during the third phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 20:06 Photo ID: 6847297 VIRIN: 210920-M-DA549-1050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.53 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company M16 Issue [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.