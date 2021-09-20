India Company M16 Issue

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, push a cart of rifles during the M16A4 service rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 20, 2021. Recruits are responsible for the maintenance of their weapons throughout training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

