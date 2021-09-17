Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210917-N-LK647-0065 [Image 7 of 7]

    210917-N-LK647-0065

    NAMIBIA

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malachi Lakey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210917-N-LK647-0065 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, fourth from left, Capt. Joseph Darlak, Military Sealift Command ship's master, fifth from left, Capt. Chad W. Graham, commanding officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, sixth from left, Namibian Navy Rear Adm. Alweendo Paulus Amungulu, commander of the Namibian Navy, seventh from left, Jessica Long, chargé d’affaires, U.S. embassy in Namibia, eighth from left, Hon. Frans Kapofi, Namibian minister of defense, ninth from left, His Worship Trevino Forbes, mayor of Walvis Bay, tenth from left, and Namibian and U.S. Navy personnel pose for a photo following a reception aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pose for a photo with the Namibian Minister of Defense, Namibian Navy personnel, and U.S. embassy staff Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6844716
    VIRIN: 210917-N-LK647-0065
    Resolution: 4593x2584
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: NA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210917-N-LK647-0065 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

