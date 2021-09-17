210917-N-LK647-0065 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, fourth from left, Capt. Joseph Darlak, Military Sealift Command ship's master, fifth from left, Capt. Chad W. Graham, commanding officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, sixth from left, Namibian Navy Rear Adm. Alweendo Paulus Amungulu, commander of the Namibian Navy, seventh from left, Jessica Long, chargé d’affaires, U.S. embassy in Namibia, eighth from left, Hon. Frans Kapofi, Namibian minister of defense, ninth from left, His Worship Trevino Forbes, mayor of Walvis Bay, tenth from left, and Namibian and U.S. Navy personnel pose for a photo following a reception aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pose for a photo with the Namibian Minister of Defense, Namibian Navy personnel, and U.S. embassy staff Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

