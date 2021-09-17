210917-N-LK647-0013 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Military Sealift Command Ship Master Joseph Darlak, right, addresses Jessica Long, chargé d’affaires, U.S. embassy in Namibia, second from right, His Worship Trevino Forbes, Mayor of Walvis Bay, third from right, Namibian Navy Rear Adm. Alweendo Paulus Amungulu, fourth from right, and a group of Namibian Navy leadership and U.S. embassy personnel during a tour of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

