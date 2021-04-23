Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210917-N-LK647-0039 [Image 1 of 7]

    210917-N-LK647-0039

    NAMIBIA

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210917-N-LK647-0039 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Jessica Long, charges d'affaires, U.S. embassy in Windhoek, Namibia, center left, Hon. Frans Kapofi, Namibian minister of defense, center right, and His Worship Trevino Forbes, Mayor of Walvis Bay, right, listen to the Role Two Light Maneuver medical team explain their capabilities during a tour for Namibian Navy leadership aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

