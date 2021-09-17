Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210917-N-LK647-0001 [Image 3 of 7]

    210917-N-LK647-0001

    NAMIBIA

    09.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210917-N-LK647-0001 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, right, speaks with Lt. Col. William Lange, defense attache, U.S. embassy in Windhoek, Namibia, before a tour of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6844712
    VIRIN: 210917-N-LK647-0001
