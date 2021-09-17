210917-N-LK647-0001 WALVIS BAY, Namibia (Sept. 17, 2021) Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, right, speaks with Lt. Col. William Lange, defense attache, U.S. embassy in Windhoek, Namibia, before a tour of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 17, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

