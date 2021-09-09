JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228th Aviation Regiment), Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, during re-deployment at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. With the assistance of JTF-B, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and a small logistics team with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Joint Task Force-Haiti completed 671 missions, transported 587,950 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted and rescued 477 Haitians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

