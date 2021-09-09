JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, during re-deployment at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. Members of JTF-B supported U.S. Agency for International Development, the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance, by supplying relief efforts to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

