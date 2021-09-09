Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy [Image 5 of 9]

    JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, during re-deployment at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. Members of JTF-B supported U.S. Agency for International Development, the lead U.S. federal agency for foreign disaster assistance, by supplying relief efforts to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    redeployment
    JTF-B
    humanitarian
    earthquake
    JTFHAITI-2021

