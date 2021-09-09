JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load a CH-47 Chinook helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, during re-deployment at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members deployed to support relief efforts for the people of Haiti after the nation was hit by an earthquake, Aug. 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

