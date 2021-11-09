Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. A total of two HH-60s and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters into the C-5 for re-deployment back to Soto Cano AB. Aircrew with JTF-B flew 700km and more than 500 hours, saving lives and delivering aid in Haiti. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.13.2021 18:38 Photo ID: 6833781 VIRIN: 210911-F-SI788-1190 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.74 MB Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.