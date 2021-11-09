Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy [Image 2 of 9]

    JTF-Bravo re-deploys aircraft in C-5 Super Galaxy

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment (1-228th Aviation Regiment), Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, load an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter into a C-5 Super Galaxy from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sept. 9, 2021. A total of two HH-60s and three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters into the C-5 for re-deployment back to Soto Cano AB. With the assistance of JTF-B, the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and a small logistics team with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Joint Task Force-Haiti completed 671 missions, transported 587,950 lbs of relief supplies and equipment, and assisted and rescued 477 Haitians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    redeployment
    JTF-B
    humanitarian
    earthquake
    JTFHAITI-2021

