    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Capt. Nate Straub, director of facilities and logistics, at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held in the NETC headquarters courtyard at Naval Air Station Pensacola. On 9/11, Straub was a lieutenant assigned to the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction office in San Diego. He described how the day impacted him and influenced his service over the past 20 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6829109
    VIRIN: 210910-N-TO454-1004
    Resolution: 3684x2631
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Joseph Sereda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command

