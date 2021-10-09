NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Capt. Nate Straub, director of facilities and logistics, at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held in the NETC headquarters courtyard at Naval Air Station Pensacola. On 9/11, Straub was a lieutenant assigned to the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction office in San Diego. He described how the day impacted him and influenced his service over the past 20 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)

