    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Wayne Killingsworth, cyber security program manager at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held in the NETC headquarters courtyard at Naval Air Station Pensacola. On 9/11, Killingsworth was serving aboard USS La Salle (AGF-3), the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, in Gaeta, Italy. He recounted the crew’s response and mission as a maritime interdiction platform following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Joseph Sereda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command

