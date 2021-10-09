PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Wayne Killingsworth, cyber security program manager at Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held in the NETC headquarters courtyard at Naval Air Station Pensacola. On 9/11, Killingsworth was serving aboard USS La Salle (AGF-3), the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, in Gaeta, Italy. He recounted the crew’s response and mission as a maritime interdiction platform following the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:38 Photo ID: 6829104 VIRIN: 210910-N-TO454-1003 Resolution: 3636x2597 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Joseph Sereda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.