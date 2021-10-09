Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Carla McCarthy 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The command came together at the NETC headquarters to remember and honor the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla M. McCarthy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Carla McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

