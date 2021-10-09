PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) staff members salute as the national anthem plays during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The command came together at the NETC headquarters to remember and honor the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6829095
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-TO454-1002
|Resolution:
|4827x3448
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Joseph Sereda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
