NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) staff members salute as the national anthem plays during a 9/11 memorial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The command came together at the NETC headquarters to remember and honor the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Joseph Sereda)

