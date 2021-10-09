Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Carla McCarthy 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Shaqwala R. Vega rings a bell in memory of those who died on 9/11 during a memorial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Naval Education and Training Command staff came together to remember and honor the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla M. McCarthy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6829081
    VIRIN: 210910-N-PU674-1005
    Resolution: 2169x3036
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Carla McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
    NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT