PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 10, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Shaqwala R. Vega rings a bell in memory of those who died on 9/11 during a memorial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Naval Education and Training Command staff came together to remember and honor the victims and the families of the 9/11 attacks. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla M. McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6829081
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-PU674-1005
|Resolution:
|2169x3036
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC 9/11 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Carla McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT