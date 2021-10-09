Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    Retired Major General Joe Taluto a former Adjutant General , speaks during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 10, 2021. Taluto, commanded New York National Guard forces in New York City following the attacks spoke before a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags, which represented each of the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6828827
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-A3538-1008
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Hometown: LATHAM, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Army National Guard

    ceremony
    headquarters
    9/11
    New York National Guard
    Major General Joseph Taluto
    Major General Ray Shields

