NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

Retired Major General Joe Taluto a former Adjutant General , speaks during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 10, 2021. Taluto, commanded New York National Guard forces in New York City following the attacks spoke before a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags, which represented each of the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht).

