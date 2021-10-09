NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

The color guard presents the flag during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony took place in front of a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags, which represented each of the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht).
NY National Guard marks 9/11 attacks with remembrance ceremony
