New York National Guard headquarters marks 9/11 attacks

Soldiers and civilians attend the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony took place in front of a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags, which represented each of the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht).

