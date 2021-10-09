NY National Guard marks 9/11 attacks with remembrance ceremony

Photo By William Albrecht | The color guard presents the flag during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | The color guard presents the flag during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony took place in front of a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags, which represented each of the people killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht). see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York -- New York National Guard headquarters personnel marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in a short ceremony held before a backdrop of 2,977 small American flags –one for every American who died on Sept. 11, 2001– on Friday. Sept. 10.



The short ceremony featured the national anthem, remarks from a chaplain, the playing of taps and a helicopter flyover as well as remarks from Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, and retired Maj. Gen. Joseph Taluto, the Adjutant General from 2006 to 2010.



Taluto also served as the commander of New York National Guard troops operating in New York City following the 9/11 attacks and commanded the 42nd Infantry Division in Iraq in 2005.



In his remarks, Shields noted that the first member of the American military to respond on Sept. 11, 2001 was a New York National Guardsman –Technical Sgt. Jeremy Powell of the Northeast Air Defense Sector– and since that day, New York Army and Air National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have deployed over 25,000 times.



Thirty-eight members of the New York National Guard –31 Soldiers and seven Airmen– have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001.



“Throughout that day, New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen reported into their armories and air bases around the state,” Shields said. “In the finest tradition of the National Guard, and indeed the entire Unites States military, our Soldiers and Airmen ran to the sound of the guns, ready and able to respond as needed.”



“Since then, a generation of our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, New York Naval Militia, and New York Guard members, and Division of Military and Naval Affairs civilian employees have spent their careers with war as the constant backdrop,” Shields added.



“We must remember Sept. 11 because it changed us. It changed New York City. It changed our state. It changed our nation. It changed the very nature of the National Guard. It changed everything,” Shields emphasized.



Shields noted that National Guard Soldiers, commanded by Taluto, served alongside police officers and firefighter in New York to help the city recover.



Taluto, who was assistant division commander of the 42nd Infantry Division on Sept. 11, 2001, pointed out that for young Americans, the words Sept. 11 have the same resonance as “Remember the Alamo” or “Remember Pearl Harbor.”



They know it is important, but they don’t have the same vivid memories of those who lived through it, he said.



“I was born after Pearl Harbor,” Taluto said. “I knew it was important but I didn’t remember it.”



“Post 9/11, it is a different world to be sure,” he said.



He was proud to lead the New York National Guard men and women who responded following the collapse of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, Taluto said.



“The task force performed magnificently,” Taluto said, noting that those same men and women then deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“All of the things the Guard has done since 9/11, they have done magnificently,” Taluto emphasized.