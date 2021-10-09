Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Pvt. 1st Class Zachary Papa salutes during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony conducted at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, NY on Sept. 10, 2021. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6828821
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-A3538-1005
    Resolution: 2161x3242
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US 
    Hometown: LATHAM, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by William Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York National Guard headquarters marks 9/11 attacks
    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony
    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony
    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony
    NYNG headquarters 9/11 ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard marks 9/11 attacks with remembrance ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    ceremony
    headquarters
    9/11
    New York National Guard
    Major General Joseph Taluto
    Major General Ray Shields

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT