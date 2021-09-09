86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

U.S. Air Force Amn Joel Madrigal, 86th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, looks through the medication shelves at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. Madrigal searched the shelves of a pharmacy located in a mobile field hospital set up to treat evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

