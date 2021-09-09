Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR [Image 6 of 6]

    86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Amn Joel Madrigal, 86th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, looks through the medication shelves at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. Madrigal searched the shelves of a pharmacy located in a mobile field hospital set up to treat evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 06:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

