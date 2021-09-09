86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Fogarty, 86th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, prepares medication for patients at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. Fogarty prepared medication for evacuee patients who needed emergency medical service during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
