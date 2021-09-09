86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Support Squadron work in the Expeditionary Medical support system pharmacy set up for evacuees during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. EMEDS Functions as an intermediary hospital for evacuees with more emergent medical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

