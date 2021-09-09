86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Moore, 86th Medical Support Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of in-patient pharmacy, prepares an Intravenous line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. Moore provides medical services to evacuees in the mobile field hospital set up during Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 06:39 Photo ID: 6828127 VIRIN: 210909-F-LO621-1005 Resolution: 3999x3465 Size: 718.63 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE