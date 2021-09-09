U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Support Squadron stand in the pharmacy set up during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. The fully functioning pharmacy is used to treat Evacuees with emergency medical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 06:39
|Photo ID:
|6828121
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-LO621-1060
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
