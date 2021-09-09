Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MDSS pharmacy support during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Support Squadron stand in the pharmacy set up during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 9, 2021. The fully functioning pharmacy is used to treat Evacuees with emergency medical needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    Evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

