The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

