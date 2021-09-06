A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6828087
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-AN818-003
|Resolution:
|5905x3937
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
