A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations with the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater and a critical support asset to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6828086
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-AN818-009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
