The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations with the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater and a critical support asset to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 06.09.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN