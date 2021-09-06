Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 6 of 11]

    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations with the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater and a critical support asset to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 06:37
    Photo ID: 6828086
    VIRIN: 210906-F-AN818-009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe
    The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force Integration
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT