The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. The stealth bombers integrated with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft enhancing bomber interoperability with partners and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

Date Taken: 06.09.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN