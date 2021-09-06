A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. The stealth bombers integrated with Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft enhancing bomber interoperability with partners and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6828089
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-AN818-016
|Resolution:
|4884x2703
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT