The 'Spirit' of Bomber Task Force Europe

U.S. Air Force boom operator, Airman First Class Alex Bengel with the 100th Air Refueling Wing, conducts aerial refueling operations during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 6, 2021. Bomber Task Force missions allow aircrew and Airmen to familiarize themselves with the European theater and airspace, enhancing enduring skills and relationships with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

