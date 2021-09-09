GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification

210909-N-SY758-1147 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Kamm, assigned to the Air Department of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), repositions an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 “Grandmasters” on the flight deck. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

