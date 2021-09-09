210909-N-SY758-1094 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sheniqueka Lewis, left, and Seaman Joseph Echavarria, both assigned to Deck Department aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), heave around on a phone and distance line as GHWB pulls alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) for a replenishment-at-sea. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
This work, GHWB Replenishes at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
