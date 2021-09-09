Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Replenishes at Sea [Image 1 of 7]

    GHWB Replenishes at Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210909-N-SY758-1003 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) pulls alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) for a replenishment-at-sea. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Replenishes at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

