210909-N-SY758-1137 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2021) An EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 “Patriots” sits on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6827999
|VIRIN:
|210907-N-SY758-1137
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, GHWB Conducts Flight Deck Certification [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
